KISD names new principals for Memorial Parkway Elementary and Mayde Creek High

Posted Thursday, July 8, 2021 6:37 pm

When Memorial Parkway Elementary and Mayde Creek High School students and staff return to their campuses this fall they will each be kicking off their school year with a new principal. Superintendent of Schools Ken Gregorski appointed Norma Veguilla-Martinez as the new leader of MPE and Gina Cobb as the new principal of MCHS on July 1.

Both administrators will begin their roles this summer, just in time for the new school year.

Martinez began her educational career as an elementary teacher in 2008 in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. In 2013, she joined the Katy ISD family as a third-grade teacher at Exley Elementary. Three years later, in 2016, she became an interventionist at Morton Ranch Elementary. Looking to expand her educational career, in 2017, she transitioned into administration as an assistant principal at Fielder Elementary and most recently she held the same role at Beckendorff Junior High.

Martinez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Educational Management and Instructional Technology from the University of Houston in Clear Lake. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston in Clear Lake.

“I am honored to lead a school rich in family, community and education,” Martinez said. “I cannot wait to meet my new Panther family at Memorial Parkway Elementary, and I look forward to learning together.”.

Cobb has been a part of the Katy ISD family since 1999 when she began her career in education. From 1999 to 2006, she taught and coached at Katy Junior High, Cinco Ranch High, Morton Ranch Junior High and Morton Ranch High. In 2006, she began her administrative career in the district. She has held several administrative titles from 2006 to 2012 at Morton Ranch High that includes a grade level assistant principal, administrative assistant principal, student support assistant principal and associate principal. From 2013 until recently, she served as the principal for West Memorial Junior High.

Cobb holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Learning and Development from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M.

“I’m excited to join the MCHS Rams family to continue the academic excellence and culture they have passionately established, as well as the rich traditions which have made this high school what it is today,” Cobb said. “I look forward to meeting everyone very soon to collaborate in our mission to be “Mayde to Believe, Lead and Achieve.”