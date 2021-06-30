Royal ISD students celebrate signings and scholarships

Posted Wednesday, June 30, 2021 5:46 pm

Two Royal ISD student athletes had reasons to celebrate during signing days hosted by the district during the 2020-21 school year. Combined, Jeremiah Venson and Madelyn Johnson took home more than $100,000 worth of full-ride scholarships.

Venson, who earned a full football scholarship with his outstanding performance on the gridiron, has signed with the University of Texas at Permian Basin. The scholarship is worth an estimated $84,000 and should see Venson through his college career.

Johnson has committed to play softball for Luna Community College in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Her scholarship, worth about $28,000 will support her studies there.

Venson and Johnson follow in the footsteps of 2020 RISD graduate Benjamin Ybarra who received an $80,000 scholarship to Prairie View A&M University where he plays baseball.